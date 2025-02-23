Allworth Financial LP Has $165,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.97 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

