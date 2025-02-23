Allworth Financial LP Has $183,000 Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 2,024.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after buying an additional 140,586 shares during the last quarter. FFG Partners LLC raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 76,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,323,000. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $84.58.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

