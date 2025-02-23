Allworth Financial LP Has $190,000 Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 398,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 59,473 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1877 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.