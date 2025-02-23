Allworth Financial LP Has $195,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,290,000. Finally, Legacy Trust increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TTWO shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 1.7 %

TTWO opened at $211.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $218.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.