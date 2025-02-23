Allworth Financial LP Has $205,000 Holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYDB. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,723,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 591,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,445,000 after purchasing an additional 292,788 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1,260.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 135,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 125,980 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 431,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 121,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 249,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares during the last quarter.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

HYDB stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

