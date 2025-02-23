Allworth Financial LP Has $213,000 Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $104.29 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $95.97 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

