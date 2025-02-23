Allworth Financial LP Has $220,000 Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in AppLovin by 8.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,406,000 after acquiring an additional 428,419 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 2,200.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,297,000 after acquiring an additional 500,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in AppLovin by 328.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 81,331 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on APP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $360.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.18.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $415.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total transaction of $5,000,040.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 372,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,526,219.35. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 99,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.50, for a total transaction of $32,620,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,688,365.50. The trade was a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,302 shares of company stock valued at $65,305,354. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.