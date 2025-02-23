Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amentum were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMTM opened at $20.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMTM shares. Raymond James started coverage on Amentum in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Amentum in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

