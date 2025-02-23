Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Creative Planning grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 15.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.64.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $218.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $172.85 and a one year high of $239.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.59%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.