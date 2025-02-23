Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 423.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

