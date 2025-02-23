Allworth Financial LP Invests $180,000 in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 39.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 314,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 88,277 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $2,824,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $1,521,000. 15.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.14. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

