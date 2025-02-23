Allworth Financial LP Invests $190,000 in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPSC. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPSC opened at $38.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

