Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 331.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,429,000 after acquiring an additional 326,233 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,271.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 222,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 219,257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,806,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYH opened at $61.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.70. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $66.59.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

