Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,634 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 12,210,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,462 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,605,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,492 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,445,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 464.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,246,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $13.95 on Friday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

