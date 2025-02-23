Allworth Financial LP Purchases 334 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in UBS Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 60,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

