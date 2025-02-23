Allworth Financial LP Purchases 632 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $129.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.18 and a 200-day moving average of $109.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

