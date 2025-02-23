Allworth Financial LP Purchases 734 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125,852 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,814,000 after acquiring an additional 218,688 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 49.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,161,000 after acquiring an additional 577,320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 27.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 750,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,999,000 after acquiring an additional 162,384 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $104.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.45. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.69 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

