Allworth Financial LP Purchases 94 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Twilio by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,386,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $114.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of -178.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.34. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Barclays increased their price target on Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,889. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

