Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 187.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 148,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2,937.5% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPS opened at $30.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $410.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

