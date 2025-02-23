Allworth Financial LP Sells 13,514 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,514 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JMHI opened at $51.04 on Friday. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US municipal securities of varying maturities, exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income from high yield securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.