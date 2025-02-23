Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,361 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,800. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Iv Conger acquired 9,498 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,090.70. The trade was a 189.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,154 shares of company stock worth $1,166,843. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NEM. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.37.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

