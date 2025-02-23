Allworth Financial LP Sells 99 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,293,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,132,000 after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,674,000 after purchasing an additional 610,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,630,000 after purchasing an additional 149,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,501 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. This represents a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $281.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $226.10 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.25 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.76 and its 200-day moving average is $217.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.