Allworth Financial LP Takes $171,000 Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 326,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 123,807 shares during the period. TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,113,000. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of BUG stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $36.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

