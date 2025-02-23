Allworth Financial LP Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,167,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,851,000 after buying an additional 266,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,911,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 712,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,454,000 after buying an additional 114,259 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 609,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 522,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,776,000 after purchasing an additional 22,995 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $62.95 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $67.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average is $63.16.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

