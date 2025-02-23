Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,389,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,367,000 after purchasing an additional 359,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,789,000 after purchasing an additional 86,642 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 3,692.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 950,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,981,000 after purchasing an additional 36,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.20.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $113.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average of $107.95. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.47 and a 12 month high of $120.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $398.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.83%. On average, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 62.77%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

