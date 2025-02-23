Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJP. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000.

Get Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

PJP stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $89.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $263.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.