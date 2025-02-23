Amazon.com Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 770,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 37% compared to the typical volume of 563,931 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $9,324,151. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after acquiring an additional 44,615 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $651,000. Tairen Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,177.9% during the second quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,768,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $341,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,959 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,209,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $426,995,000 after purchasing an additional 55,851 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $216.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.88 and its 200-day moving average is $204.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.