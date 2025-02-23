Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Amdocs by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $87.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average is $86.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $94.04.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

