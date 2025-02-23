Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $29,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $266,901.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,423.65. This trade represents a 15.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameren

Ameren Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $98.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.39 and a 12 month high of $100.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.63%.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.