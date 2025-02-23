AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.84, but opened at $28.63. AMN Healthcare Services shares last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 379,888 shares.

The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $734.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.38 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair lowered AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 455.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 48.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

