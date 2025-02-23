Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $14.05. Amplitude shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 602,068 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPL

Amplitude Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $78.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 3,563 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $42,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,496. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amplitude by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,911,000 after acquiring an additional 770,227 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in Amplitude by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,772,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 737,600 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 56.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,482,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 535,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,189,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,951,000 after buying an additional 447,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.