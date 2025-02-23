Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $238.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $182.57 and a 52-week high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 117.20%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,755,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $833,386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,073,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,349 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,940 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,581,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,981 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

