Analysts Set Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Target Price at $38.50

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CADE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Stock Down 1.9 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after buying an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,083,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,360,000 after buying an additional 291,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $947,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.