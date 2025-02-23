Analysts Set Expectations for GIL Q1 Earnings

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins analyst C. Li anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GIL opened at $54.18 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.30). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 899.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

