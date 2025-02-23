Analysts Set IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Target Price at $251.22

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.22.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target (up from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $190.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.49. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $187.62 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.58 per share, for a total transaction of $255,739.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,739.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $336,041,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $236,120,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,987,000 after buying an additional 905,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in IQVIA by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after buying an additional 902,226 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 38.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after buying an additional 804,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

