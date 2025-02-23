Analysts Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Target Price at $371.36

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $371.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $346.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $350.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $405.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, COO Adam Chamberlain sold 403 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.28, for a total value of $154,864.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,049.40. The trade was a 13.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.86, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,786.90. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,439. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $874,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 79,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

