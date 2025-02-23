Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Target Price at $151.47

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.27.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $149.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.52. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.75.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
