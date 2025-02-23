Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Target Price at $151.47

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LYV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,844 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $149.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.52. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.