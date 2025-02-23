Analysts Set Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target at $191.40

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.40.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.
NASDAQ MASI opened at $169.96 on Thursday. Masimo has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $184.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 117.21 and a beta of 1.02.
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.
