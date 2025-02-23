Analysts Set The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) PT at $18.81

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $15.21 on Thursday. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 670.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.