Analyzing Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG) and Innovex International (NYSE:INVX)

Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG – Get Free Report) and Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Coil Tubing Technology has a beta of 4.86, suggesting that its share price is 386% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovex International has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coil Tubing Technology and Innovex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A Innovex International 12.31% -0.73% -0.61%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Innovex International $424.06 million 2.64 $600,000.00 $1.41 11.82

This table compares Coil Tubing Technology and Innovex International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Innovex International has higher revenue and earnings than Coil Tubing Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coil Tubing Technology and Innovex International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coil Tubing Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Innovex International 1 0 0 1 2.50

Innovex International has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.02%. Given Innovex International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innovex International is more favorable than Coil Tubing Technology.

Summary

Innovex International beats Coil Tubing Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coil Tubing Technology

Coil Tubing Technology, Inc., a coil tubing company, focuses on the development, marketing, and rental of advanced tools and related technical solutions for use with coil tubing and jointed pipe in the bottom hole assembly for the exploration and production of hydrocarbons worldwide. The company's products include jar accelerator, extended reach, bi-directional jar, jet hammer, jet motor, spinning wash, bumper sub, vibrational agitation, and indexing tools. Its products are used in thru-tubing fishing, thru-tubing workover and intervention, pipeline clean out, and coil tubing lateral drillout operations. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Innovex International

Innovex International, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

