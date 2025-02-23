Analyzing Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) & Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Flagstar Financial and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Financial -17.16% -10.72% -0.76% Hingham Institution for Savings 12.97% 2.95% 0.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Flagstar Financial and Hingham Institution for Savings, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Flagstar Financial presently has a consensus price target of $12.90, indicating a potential upside of 6.17%. Given Flagstar Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flagstar Financial is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Flagstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hingham Institution for Savings pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Flagstar Financial pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hingham Institution for Savings pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flagstar Financial and Hingham Institution for Savings”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Financial $6.35 billion 0.79 -$1.09 billion ($3.69) -3.29 Hingham Institution for Savings $217.38 million 2.58 $28.19 million $12.83 20.34

Hingham Institution for Savings has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flagstar Financial. Flagstar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hingham Institution for Savings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Flagstar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Flagstar Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Flagstar Financial has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Flagstar Financial

Flagstar Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; one-to-four family loans; specialty finance loans and leases; warehouse loans; and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, boat and recreational vehicle indirect lending, point of sale consumer loans, and other consumer loans, including overdraft loans. The company offers cash management products; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and online banking, mobile banking, and bank-by-phone services. It primarily serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations. The company was formerly known as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Flagstar Financial, Inc. in October 2024. Flagstar Financial, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Hicksville, New York.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans. In addition, it offers ATMs, debit cards, and Internet-based banking services. The company offers its services through a network of offices in Boston; Washington, D.C.; and San Francisco Bay Area. Hingham Institution for Savings was incorporated in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

