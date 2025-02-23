Analyzing RDE (NASDAQ:GIFT) & Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW)

Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Free Report) and RDE (NASDAQ:GIFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Meiwu Technology has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RDE has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meiwu Technology $10.98 million 0.06 -$16.07 million N/A N/A RDE $85.95 million 0.42 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

RDE has higher revenue and earnings than Meiwu Technology.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 RDE 0 0 1 0 3.00

RDE has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.86%. Given RDE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RDE is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A RDE N/A -62.87% -38.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Meiwu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of RDE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RDE beats Meiwu Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It operates Clean Food Platform, an electronic online platform designs to provide primarily clean food to customers in China. The company also engages the provision of restaurant services; sells drinks, fruits, and frozen products; and wholesale of agricultural products, as well as provides short messages services and technical and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. Meiwu Technology Company Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About RDE

RDE, Inc. owns and operates a restaurant deal space in the United States. The company operates Restaurant.com that connects digital consumers, businesses, and communities with dining and merchant deal options at approximately 182,500 restaurants and retailers to approximately 7.8 million customers. It sells discount certificates for restaurants, as well as complementary entertainment and travel offerings, and consumer products on behalf of third-party merchants. The company is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

