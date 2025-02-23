Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 605 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

