Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 149.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 108.44%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.