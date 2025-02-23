Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $165.74 Average PT from Analysts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.74.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,977,528 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 230.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 751.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 9.7% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE APO opened at $150.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.90 and a 200-day moving average of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

