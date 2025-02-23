Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Trading Down 9.3% After Earnings Miss

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.3% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $12.55. 1,701,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,237,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.25 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Insider Activity

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 5,269 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $74,661.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,553.49. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

