Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Trading Up 1.9 %

LON:ARBB opened at GBX 929.40 ($11.74) on Thursday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 830 ($10.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,139.30 ($14.39). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 900.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 916.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £150.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Henry Angest purchased 116,000 shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 900 ($11.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,044,000 ($1,319,014.53). Company insiders own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

