Armstrong World Industries (AWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $352.09 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

AWI stock opened at $146.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $110.68 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.60 and its 200-day moving average is $141.46. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

