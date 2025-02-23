Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Atlas Energy Solutions to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $272.94 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance
Shares of AESI stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.03.
Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.52%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions
In related news, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $299,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 419,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,264.50. This trade represents a 2.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $219,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 907,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,983.84. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,071 shares of company stock worth $2,493,851 over the last three months. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Atlas Energy Solutions
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.
