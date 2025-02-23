Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Atmos Energy worth $30,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,542.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth $69,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.75.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE ATO opened at $149.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.77. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $152.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

